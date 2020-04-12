68 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, total tally climbs to 828

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – 68 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 828, the Health Ministry said Sunday.
Of these, 15 are in Skopje, 18 in Kumanovo, 14 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo, 10 in Struga, 6 in Veles, 1 in Bitola, 1 in Gostivar, and 1 in Kochani.
404 coronavirus tests have been carried out over the past 24 hours. A total of 8,057 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release reads.
In addition, two new patients have been admitted to the Skopje-based Infectious Diseases Clinic. At the moment, 69 patients are being treated there, of which 18 need oxygen support and 8 are put on ventilators.
Nine new patients have been admitted to the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje. A total of 31 coronavirus patients are being treated there. Of these, 6 are put on ventilators.
Six patients are receiving treatment at the Bitola hospital. One of them requires occasional oxygen support, whereas the rest are stable. Eight patients in home treatment are being monitored through the hospital.
Thirteen coronavirus patients are being treated at the Shtip hospital, while another 13 patients are being monitored in home treatment, according to the Health Ministry.