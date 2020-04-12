68 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, total tally climbs to 828

Skopje, 12 April 2020 (MIA) – 68 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 828, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

Of these, 15 are in Skopje, 18 in Kumanovo, 14 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo, 10 in Struga, 6 in Veles, 1 in Bitola, 1 in Gostivar, and 1 in Kochani.

