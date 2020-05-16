0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.PortalSociety

64 people caught breaking curfew in past 24 hours

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 16 May 2020 11:10

Skopje, 16 May 2020 (MIA) – 64 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 49 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

Meanwhile, 20 people were caught without obligatory protective gear, i.e. face masks, the press release read.

The Ministry issued in the past 24 hours, 107 isolation orders and 54 people signed self-isolation statements, it said.

In the same period, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.

