0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.Portal

591 people caught without face masks

Over the past 24 hours, 591 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 5 June 2020 12:24

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – Over the past 24 hours, 591 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

According to the Ministry, 48 people were caught breaking the curfew, of whom 38 were detained.

In addition, the Interior Ministry issued 166 isolation orders, while 197 people signed self-isolation statements.

Seven people were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls, the press release reads.

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close