591 people caught without face masks

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – Over the past 24 hours, 591 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

According to the Ministry, 48 people were caught breaking the curfew, of whom 38 were detained.

In addition, the Interior Ministry issued 166 isolation orders, while 197 people signed self-isolation statements.

Seven people were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls, the press release reads.