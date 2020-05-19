59 people caught breaking curfew, 46 detained

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 59 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 46 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 28 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 96 isolation orders and 65 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.