528 fined for violating face mask rule

In the past 24 hours, a total of 528 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 27 September 2020 12:39
