52 injured, no fatalities after plane skids off runway in Istanbul

At least 52 people were injured, but there were no fatalities, after a passenger plane skidded off a runway and caught fire during landing at an Istanbul airport on Wednesday.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said 52 injured people were taken to hospital and that evacuations were ongoing.

Broadcast footage showed the nose of the plane from Turkish budget airlines Pegasus completely smashed and rescue teams entering the front by navigating through mangled seats and dangling overhead luggage racks.

The tail of the plane had also split and parts of the fuselage were shattered.

Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said there were 177 people on board, adding that the plane had a “hard landing,” but there were no deaths.

The plane was flying into Istanbul, which has been hit by high winds and heavy rains, from Izmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Yerlikaya said the plane slid off the runway shortly after landing. He said those on board included 171 passengers and six crew.

Turhan, who said many exited the aircraft on their own, added that an engine under the wing caught fire. State news agency Anadolu said the fire was extinguished.

Earlier, passengers were seen exiting onto one wing.

The accident took place at Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul‘s Asian side.

State broadcaster TRT said the airport has been closed. All flights have been directed to Istanbul‘s main international airport.

Firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene immediately, Yerlikaya said. TV footage showed the plane being doused with water.

In January, all flights were suspended at Sabiha Gokcen airport after a Pegasus plane skidded off the runway because of bad weather.

The plane, which landed from Sharjah, had 164 passengers on board and all were safely evacuated.