45-year-old coronavirus patient from Skopje dies on way to hospital

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – A 45-year-old patient from Skopje, who has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, has died on the way to the Skopje City General Hospital “8 September” according to the Public Health Institute, the government said in a press release.

Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference on Tuesday that five more coronavirus patients have died, four of them at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases (including a patient from Kumanovo, a patient from the village of Labunishta, a patient from the village of Chelopek and a patient from Shtip), and one patient has passed away in Kumanovo.