41 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 2 patients die, 37 recover

Skopje, 25 April 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 37 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in North Macedonia, of which two had been hospitalized, while 35 were treated for the infection at home, the Health Ministry said in a press release Saturday.

Of the latter, from Skopje-11, Prilep-11, Kochani-4, Gostivar-2, Debar-2, Struga-1, Ohrid-1, Bitola-1, Krushevo-1, Tetovo-1.

One patient, aged 36, passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. He had no other illnesses, but was admitted for hospital treatment in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man who passed away April 23, is entered in Saturday’s statistics, after testing positive for coronavirus postmortem. He suffered from Down’s Syndrome and was admitted for hospital treatment April 20, with bronchopneumonia and was in critical condition, the press release read.

In the past 24 hours, 41 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia, of which in Skopje-17, Kumanovo-8, Prilep-8, Tetovo-4, Struga-1, Veles-2, Bitola-1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia to 1,367.

Of these, in Skopje-468, Kumanovo-363, Debar-51, Shtip-34, Prilep-139, Tetovo-73, Struga-62, Veles-63, Bitola-19, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-14, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-28, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-4, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1.

728 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 523 through the Institute for Public Health, 18 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 20 through the Avicena lab, 46 through the Biotek lab, 97 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 20 through Sistina, and 4 through the MANU lab. A total of 14,758 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release read.

4 new patients have been hospitalized at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 60. 25 of them are given oxygen and 5 have been put on a ventilator.

7 new patients were also hospitalized at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 37. 5 of them are in critical condition and 8 have been put on a ventilator.

In Bitola, 6 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, while 11 other coronavirus patients are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, 2 coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital and 9 more are being treated at home, the press release read.