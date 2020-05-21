40 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 11 patients recover, 1 dies

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – 40 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 11 patients have recovered and one passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 2, Shtip – 1, Prilep – 4, Veles – 2, Kochani – 2.

A patient from Prilep, admitted for hospital treatment at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on May 12, has passed away.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 26, Tetovo – 10, Kumanovo – 1, Prilep – 1, Veles – 1, Bitola – 1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic to 1,898. Of these 1.378 people have recovered, 111 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 409.

Thus, of the 1,898 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 673 (of which 169 active), Kumanovo-419 (of which 23 active), Debar-51, Shtip-38 (of which 3 active), Prilep-204 (of which 55 active), Tetovo-161 (of which 73 active), Struga-71 (of which 5 active), Veles-127 (of which 52 active), Bitola-28 (of which 9 active), Ohrid-21 (of which 6 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-21 (of which 4 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-3 (of which 1 active), Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 1 active), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31 (of which 1 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of which 2 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (of which 1 active), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-3 (of which 1 active, Kratovo-2 (of which 1 active), Berovo-1 (active), Sveti Nikole-1 (active).

Over the past 24 hours, 549 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 302 through the Institute for Public Health, 25 though the Veterinary Faculty, 24 through Avicena lab, 36 through Biotek lab, 42 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 26 PCR tests through Sistina, 94 through the MANU lab. A total of 23,316 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

209 coronavirus tests have been carried out within screening of the kindergarten staff over the past 24 hours and a staffer from Skopje has tested positive.

According to the Ministry, seven new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 49 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Two patients are on ventilator, while 19 patients need oxygen support.

12 new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 25 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Two patients shows severe symptoms and three others are put on ventilators.

Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bitola, while three are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, five coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and no patients are being treated at home.

A total of 45 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Tetovo, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, the press release read.