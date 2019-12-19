330 people arrested in major raid targeting Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta Mafia

Italian police said on Thursday that 330 people, including some in Switzerland, Germany and Bulgaria, were arrested in a major raid targeting the fearsome ‘Ndrangheta Mafia.

The ‘Ndrangheta, originating from Calabria in southern Italy, is believed to be the world’s most powerful organized crime network and the leading smuggler of cocaine in Europe.

Some 260 people were placed in custody and 70 under house arrest, the Carabinieri police force said in a statement, adding that another four people were banned from their towns of residence.

The suspects are facing charges including Mafia association, murder, extortion, loan-sharking, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and fraud.

The police raid targeted ‘Ndrangheta groups in the Calabrian province of Vibo Valentia, and exposed their links with local entrepreneurs, civil servants, politicians and police officials.

As part of the operation, in which more than 2,500 Carabinieri officers were deployed, assets worth 15 million euros (16.7 million dollars) were seized from the suspects.