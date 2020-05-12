0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

33 people caught breaking curfew in past 24 hours, 20 detained

33 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 20 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Tuesday. 

Monika Mihajlovska 12 May 2020 14:19

The Ministry issued in the past 24 hours, 10 isolation orders and 72 people signed self-isolation statements, it said.

In the same period, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.

112 people were caught without obligatory protective gear, the press release read.

