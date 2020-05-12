33 people caught breaking curfew in past 24 hours, 20 detained

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – 33 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 20 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Tuesday.

The Ministry issued in the past 24 hours, 10 isolation orders and 72 people signed self-isolation statements, it said.

In the same period, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.

112 people were caught without obligatory protective gear, the press release read.