31st Galicnik Art Colony to include international artists taking part online

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – The 31st Galicnik Art Colony opens on Saturday (Aug. 15). With “Coexistence” being its main theme, this year’s edition will focus on the (lost) relation between nature and people.

The art colony will bring together nine Macedonian artists, while nine foreign artists – nominated by their Macedonian peers – will take part online due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the colony closes on Aug. 25.

As part of the preventative measures to curb the spread of the new virus, the artists will be divided into two sessions lasting five days each.

Some of the local artists include Nenad Tonkin, Jana Jakimovska, Shkipe Mehmeti, Borche Bogoevski, Tanja Ristovska, Zoran Shekjerov, Igor Tanevski, Ana Trajkovska and Ana Ivanovska. Artists from China, Kosovo, Iran, Serbia, Uruguay, Montenegro, the Netherlands and Belgium will also take part.

Ana Frangovska, organizer and curator of the art colony, said she expected a very successful gathering of creative minds that would produce new works of art to serve as a testimony of the ‘trying times we live in.’