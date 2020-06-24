31 units of convalescent plasma collected to treat COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – The Institute of Transfusion Medicine said Wednesday that 31 units of convalescent plasma have been donated for the treatment of 31 COVID-19 patients.

Of these, 16 units are donated through plasmapheresis procedure and 15 through a regular blood donation, reads the press release.

“The Institute has developed a plasma donation protocol. I would like to sincerely thank the donors who apply every day on the Institute’s website, or by direct call, and lately using social media to donate and help our patients. Following the latest progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Health has agreed to introduce a protocol for the donation of convalescent plasma and supports the plasma donation campaign,” Institute’s director Sedula Useini said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 develop natural defences to the disease in their blood (antibodies). Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies are present in plasma and can be used to suppress the disease in another COVID-19 patient by donating convalescent plasma. Let’s donate blood plasma and save human lives, the Ministry of Health said.