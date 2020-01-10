31 soldiers killed by suspected Islamic militants in Niger

Niamey, 10 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Suspected Islamist militants attacked a military camp in western Niger on Thursday night killing at least 31 soldiers, the defence ministry said.

The attack targeted a military post in the town of Chinagodrar, on the West African country’s border with Mali. The defence ministry initially spoke of 25 dead on Thursday, but revised the figure to 31 on Friday morning.

More than 80 of the attackers were killed in the assault and several of their motorbikes were destroyed. No further information is available.

Islamist terrorist groups are especially active in Niger’s west, not far from the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. Some of them are loyal to al-Qaeda while others are tied to Islamic State.

Last month, Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack on a military camp in Inates, a village in western Niger, that left 71 military personnel dead.