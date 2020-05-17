30 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 26 patients recover, three die

Skopje, 17 May 2020 (MIA) – 30 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 26 patients have recovered and three passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 1, Kumanovo – 14, Prilep – 4, Tetovo – 3, Veles – 4.

Three coronavirus patients, aged 58, 57 and 78, have passed away. The first was from Veles and was admitted for hospital treatment at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on May 12. The second was from Tetovo and was treated at the hospital since April 22, while the third was also from Tetovo and was hospitalized at the clinic since May 11, the press release read.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 11, Kumanovo – 2, Shtip – 1, Prilep – 3, Tetovo – 6, Veles – 5, Bitola – 1, Ohrid – 1.

Over the past 24 hours, 184 coronavirus tests have been carried out within screening of the kindergarten staff and all tests are negative.

Over the past 24 hours, 426 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 253 through the Institute for Public Health, 13 through the Veterinary Faculty, 5 through Avicena lab, 48 through Biotek lab, 3 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 26 PCR tests through Sistina, 78 through the MANU lab. A total of 21,436 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic to 1,792.

Of these 1,293 people have recovered, 101 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 398.

Thus, of the 1,792 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 612 (of which 144 active), Kumanovo-416 (of which 32 active), Debar-51, Shtip-36 (of which 2 active), Prilep-200 (of which 64 active), Tetovo-143 (of which 75 active), Struga-69 (of which 4 active), Veles-119 (of which 48 active), Bitola-27 (of which 8 active), Ohrid-19 (of which 4 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-19 (of which 2 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 2 active), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31 (of which 4 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (of which 1 active), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1 (active), Vinica-2, Kratovo-2 (of which 2 active), Berovo-1 (active).

According to the Ministry, four new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 47 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. One patient is on ventilator, while 19 patients need oxygen support.

Seven new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 19 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. One patient shows severe symptoms and seven others are put on ventilators.

Five COVID-19 patients, are hospitalized in Bitola, while two are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and no patients are being treated at home.

A total of 47 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Tetovo, Veles, Kumanovo, Ohrid and Prilep, the press release read.