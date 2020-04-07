30,000 socially disadvantaged students provided with access to distance learning

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Makedonski Telekom will provide mobile internet of 10 GB per month to thirty thousand primary and secondary school students from 18,400 socially disadvantaged families in the country to ensure they have access to distance learning platforms set by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and Makedonski Telekom CEO Nikola Ljushev signed an agreement on Tuesday, with Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi in attendance.

Students coming from families on social welfare will be receiving free internet cards every month until the end of the school year. The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy will be in charge of the distribution.

The Ministers extended gratitude to Makedonski Telekom for the donation, pointing out that solidarity and social responsibility of companies that are able to get involved in helping vulnerable categories is vital in these circumstances.

“This agreement makes distance learning in primary and secondary schools available to everyone. Given that many children have no access to online learning, there’s a need to help children from socially disadvantaged families,” Manchevski said.

“In this way, no child is left behind,” he pointed out. “These are urgent times that call for urgent response.”

Education Minister Arber Ademi reiterated that distance learning has already become part of formal education, meaning the school year hasn’t been interrupted and it will continue until its regular term.

He extended gratitude to Makedonski Telekom for its social responsibility, as well as to Minister Manchevski for his efforts in making this possible.

According to Ademi, this donation helps to overcome yet another challenge, and the education process will continue uninterrupted.

Makedonski Telekom CEO Nikola Ljushev underlined that an uninterrupted education process for all children is a top priority in these circumstance, especially for children who don’t have the opportunity to reap the benefits of distance learning.

“Even though we’re a country of fixed internet with an access of about 80 percent of the territory, some 30,000 children from social risk families, or 18,400 households, aren’t able to access schooling,” Ljushev pointed out.

“In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, we decided we can find a joint solution to this problem,” he noted, “Telekom will donate mobile internet to these students, which is a step forward to responding to the challenge of providing equal opportunities for digital learning to all children.”