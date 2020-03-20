3 new coronavirus cases bring tally to 70 in North Macedonia

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Of 43 people who were tested on Friday, three tested positive, and as a result the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 70, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Filipche says that all patients are in stable condition with mostly mild symptoms. “The woman hospitalized at the Clinic of Infectious Diseases that has been put on ventilator is in critical condition,” he stresses.

The three confirmed cases today, Filipche says, include a woman that has traveled to Serbia, another patient is the grandmother of the 4-year-old girl infected with the coronavirus and a patient from Skopje.

“There are coronavirus patients also in Skopje, Debar, Gostivar, Shtip and Ohrid,” the Minister says.