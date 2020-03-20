3 new coronavirus cases bring tally to 70 in North Macedonia

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Of 43 people who were tested on Friday, three tested positive, and as a result the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 70, said Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“The number is most likely to rise,” he told a news conference Friday.

“All patients are in stable condition with mostly mild symptoms. However, the woman hospitalized at the Clinic of Infectious Diseases that has been put on ventilator is in critical condition,” he stressed.

The three confirmed cases today, Filipche said, include a woman that has traveled to Serbia, another patient is the grandmother of the 4-year-old girl infected with the coronavirus and a patient from Skopje.

“There are coronavirus patients also in Skopje, Debar, Gostivar, Shtip and Ohrid,” the Minister said.

Our country, Filipche noted, has a total of 120 ventilators. Experiences from around the world suggest that 5 percent of those infected are put on ventilators. “It means that out of 1,000 patients, it is estimated that 50 patients might need to breath with a ventilator.”

“The procurement of ventilators is ongoing. But, at the moment, the shipment has been halted in Brazil. Being in intensive communication with the government in Brazil, we, assisted by our ambassador there, are doing our best to make sure the shipment continues. Many countries in the world have suspended the export of ventilators, keeping them for their patients. I hope we will succeed in this,” he said.

China, Filipche stated, has already reserved 200 ventilators and it has been confirmed. We only need to agree on some legal mechanisms of how they can be shipped in the country.

“At the moment, the country has enough ventilators,” the Minister stressed.

According to him, 888 tests have been made up to now. “Currently, the Public Health Institute lab has 1,400 additional tests. The laboratories at the Institute and the Zhan Mitrev Clinic will join forces and their capacities,” Filipche stated, adding that some 1,000 tests will be provided in addition to a donation of 1,000 more.

“We’ve been witnessing, especially in the past couple of days, that information is disseminated about figures of new patients and new locations that do not correspond with the situation on the ground. We have been collecting all information daily from the Public Health Institute and informing the public on time. And we will continue to do so,” he pledged.

Minister Filipche urged people to self-isolate in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the country. Each and every one of us, he said, should play their part in overcoming this global health crisis.

“Because we have reports of the measures being breached, I will recommend that more strict measures are adopted at a session of the government this afternoon,” he told the news conference.