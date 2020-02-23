0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalSociety

3 children killed, 7 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kumanovo’s Romanovce

Three children were killed and seven other people injured critically when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the village of Romanovce, Kumanovo region on Sunday. Out of seven injured people, three are in life-threatening conditions that are transferred to the Clinical Centre in Skopje, sources of Clinical Centre and University Surgery Clinic St. Naum Ohridski in Skopje told MIA.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 23 February 2020 15:24
