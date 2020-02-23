0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.PortalNational CorrespondentsSociety

3 killed, 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Kumanovo’s Romanovce

Three people were killed and six others injured critically when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the village of Romanovce, Kumanovo region on Sunday.

Photo of Александра Максимовска, Куманово Александра Максимовска, Куманово 23 February 2020 13:24
