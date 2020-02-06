3 killed, 179 hurt as plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks apart

Istanbul, 6 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Three people were killed and 179 injured when a passenger plane skidded off a runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Thursday the number of fatalities had risen to three, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Koca also raised the number of injured from 157 to 179. Authorities said earlier that 183 people had been on board.

The plane slid some 50-60 metres in the direction of a highway and then plunged 30-40 metres into a ditch late Wednesday, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said, eventually landing in a field further afar.

Turkish budget airliner Pegasus was flying into Istanbul, which has been lashed by roaring winds and heavy rains, from Izmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast. It’s a one-hour flight.

Broadcast footage showed the aircraft almost split in three. The nose of the plane was completely smashed and rescue teams could be seen entering the front by navigating through mangled seats and dangling overhead luggage racks.

The tail of the plane had also split and parts of the fuselage were shattered. Turkish media reported that the cockpit had flipped over, but Yerlikaya said the pilots were in good condition.

Rescue work was ongoing, the governor said, noting the stench of fuel in the air as firefighters doused the plane with water.

Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan earlier said there were 177 people on board, adding that the plane had a “hard landing.”

Yerlikaya revised the number onboard to 183: 175 passengers and two babies, plus four flight attendants and two pilots.

Turhan, who said many exited the aircraft on their own, added that an engine under the wing caught fire. It was subsequently extinguished.

Earlier, passengers were seen exiting onto one wing as they walked out through huge cracks in the plane.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Istanbul’s Asian side was closed after the accident, and the authorities didn’t say when it would reopen.

All flights were directed to Istanbul’s main international airport.

Pegasus Airlines Flight PC2193 was a Boeing 737-800 built in 2009, said flight tracking website Flightradar24.

In January, all flights were suspended at Sabiha Gokcen airport after a Pegasus plane skidded off the runway because of bad weather.

The plane, which landed from Sharjah, had 164 passengers on board and all were safely evacuated.