3,000 passengers, mostly Macedonian tourists, cross border at Kjafasan on Sunday morning

Tirana, 23 August 2020 (MIA) – Macedonian tourists are still among the majority on the Albanian beaches. The number of those choosing to vacation on the Albanian coast, especially Durres, Vlora and Saranda, remains high.

On Sunday morning only, over 3,000 passengers crossed the border between North Macedonia and Albania at Kjafasan, near Struga.

“Only this morning, over 3,000 passengers crossed the border, mostly Macedonian nationals but also nationals of other countries. During Saturday and Sunday, over 12,000 passengers crossed the border,” according to the Border and Migration Directorate.

Some of the Macedonian tourists who have chosen to vacation in Albania also use the Blato border crossing, near Debar.