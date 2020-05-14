29 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 6 patients recover

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – 29 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 6 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Thursday.

349 coronavirus tests have been carried out over the past 24 hours. New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 9, Prilep – 6, Tetovo – 5, Struga – 2, Veles – 2, Bitola – 2, Ohrid – 2 and Kumanovo – 1.

Of the recovered, in Veles – 3, Shtip – 1, Gostivar – 1 and Kochani – 1.

According to the Ministry, five new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 42 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Three patients are on ventilators, while 20 need oxygen support.

11 new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 27 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Three patients show severe symptoms and four others are put on ventilators.

Three COVID-19 patients, are hospitalized in Bitola, while two are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, six coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and there are no patients treated at home. A total of 49 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Tetovo, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, the press release read.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic to 1,723.

Of these 1,235 people have recovered, 95 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 393.

Over the past 24 hours, 349 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 211 through the Institute for Public Health, 27 through the Veterinary Faculty, 17 through Avicena lab, 34 through Biotek lab, 33 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 10 PCR tests through Sistina, 17 through the MANU lab.

A total of 20,088 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Thus, of the 1,723 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 588 (of which 138 active), Kumanovo-411 (of which 47 active), Debar-51, Shtip-35 (of which 1 active), Prilep-190 (of which 62 active), Tetovo-126 (of which 63 active), Struga-69 (of which 6 active), Veles-111 (of which 49 active), Bitola-25 (of which 6 active), Ohrid-17 (of which 2 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-19 (of which 3 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 2 active), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31 (of which 4 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (of which 1 active), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1 (active), Vinica-2, Kratovo-2 (active), Berovo-1 (active).