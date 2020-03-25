29 new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia, total tally hits 177

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – 29 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases until 12:00 to 177, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Of those, 20 new cases were registered in Skopje, three in Kumanovo, three in Veles, two in Prilep, and one in Debar. One patient has been cured, while two have passed away.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (108), in Debar (41), in Shtip (7), in Kumanovo (11), in Veles (3), in Kavadarci (2), in Ohrid (2), Prilep (2) and in Gostivar (1).