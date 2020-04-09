27 patients with severe coronavirus symptoms treated at Skopje clinic: minister

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – Five patients were admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. At the moment, 68 patients are being treated at the hospital with 20 showing severe symptoms and 7 being in critical condition, said Venko Filipche.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, the Health Minister said the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 663 after 46 news cases were reported.

“A mother and her 4-month-old baby from Kochani have been admitted to the clinic and their condition is stable at the moment,” Filipche said.

Four people who are treated at the clinic are expected to be discharged soon if they test negative for the coronavirus twice.

Furthermore, 25 patients are treated at the 8 September General Hospital in Skopje. Of those, five have been placed in intensive care. Four patients are receiving treatment at the Bitola Hospital and four others at the Shtip Hospital.

Filipche announced that the bids sent for a tender for procurement of ventilators were being opened today at the Ministry of Health.

“In the procedure, [bidders] that will offer quick delivery will be favored, because demand of these machines is on the rise everywhere in the world. Several procedures have been either completed or are under way regarding protective gear and reagents. Today, a procedure has been launched to procure 3,000 reagents for the lab at the Institute for Public Health,” said the Minister.

According to him, nearly 60 million denars have been donated so far. “They will be spent to buy what is necessary for the treatment of patients,” Filipche told the news conference.