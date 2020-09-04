’27 April’ case trial to resume Friday

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming is set to resume on Friday with testimonies of witnesses proposed by the defence.

15 MPs, inclding Trajcho Dimkov, Ivan Stoilkovikj, Ljupcho Dimkovski, Ljiljana Kuzmanovska, Dragan Danev, Panche Minov and Blagoja Despotovski, are set to take the stand during Friday’s hearing.

At the request of former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski a video recording of the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session, held on April 27, 2017, was presented in court at the previous hearing.

Judge Ilija Trpkov presides over the trial.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakieski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.”