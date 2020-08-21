’27 April’ case trial to resume Aug. 26

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming will resume on August 26, after the defence presented evidence at Friday’s hearing.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Valjanovski read excerpts from minutes of parliamentary committees, coordination meetings and Parliemant’s constitutive session resumptions, which he presented as evidence, explaining that he had made efforts to resume the constitutive session and elect a speaker, but procedural circumstances hadn’t been provided.

Veljanovski’s defence has called about 50 witnesses – MPs for the next hearings.

At Friday’s hearing, the court accepted the defence’s request to add to the list of witnesses Marijan Stoilkovski, head of the Interior Ministry’s cyber crime and digital forensics unit, however a request to expunge from the record previous testimonies of three other unit employees was denied.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakieski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.”