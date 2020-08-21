’27 April’ case trial resumes with presentation of evidence

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming resumed Friday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court with presentation of evidence submitted by the defence.

The court accepted the defence’s request to add to the list of witnesses Marijan Stoilkovski, head of the Interior Ministry’s cyber crime and digital forensics unit, said Ilija Trpkov, presiding judge in the trial .

“However, the request to expunge from the record previous testimonies of three other unit employees was denied,” the Trpkov noted.

Defence attorney Elenko Milanov asked on Friday that the court removes from record forensic evidence presented at the two previous hearings, as the three witnesses were not licenced experts.

Miladinov also requested that the before the defence resumes with presentation of evidence the court hears the testimonies of supervisors who signed the forensic reports.

Public prosecutor Ivana Trajchevska asked the court to dismiss the defence’s request, stressing the importance of legally obtained evidence.

“To collect evidence witnesses had to know how to and be authorized to work with internationally-recognized softwares such as these,” Trajchevska said.

By requesting that their supervisors are also put on the stand, she underlined, the defence is just trying to prolong proceedings.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakieski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.”