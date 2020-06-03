27,100 applications submitted in two days for financial support measures for May

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – A total of 27,100 applications have been submitted until June 2 by employers and self-employed persons to use financial support measures for May, Public Revenue Office said Wednesday.

“4,733 self-employed persons applied for the measure for financial support to individuals who perform independent activity, of which 4,064 applications were approved. 20,127 companies applied for financial support measure for payment of wages for May, of which 16,610 applications were approved. 2,240 companies applied for the measure for subsidizing payment of contributions for pension and disability insurance, of which 1,909 applications were approved,” Public Revenue Office said in a press release.

Public Revenue Office urged companies to apply for the financial support measures until June 5, i.e. June 7.