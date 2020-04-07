27,000 curfew passes issued: minister

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration has issued 27,000 passes allowing people to move freely during the curfew imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several groups of people are eligible to apply for a curfew pass, including caregivers for the sick and debilitated, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski said Tuesday at a press conference.

People applying for a curfew pass on this ground, he added, should send to the ministry via email their personal information, contact information, and medical certificate confirming the diagnosis of the person or people they are taking care of. Passes, Manchevski underlined, are issued electronically, via email.

The Ministry of Information Society and Administration can also issue passes for free movement during curfew for state officials, crisis headquarters members, media and funeral service workers, as well as staff in bakeries with up to five employees.