25 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 8 patients recover, 3 die

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – 25 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while eight patients have recovered and three passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Monday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 7 and Prilep – 1.

Three coronavirus patients, aged 60, 59 and 51, have passed away. The first was from Kumanovo and was admitted for hospital treatment at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on April 27. The second was from Struga and was treated at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje since May 16, while the third was from Skopje and was hospitalized since May 4, the press release read.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 16, Tetovo – 4, Struga – 1, Veles – 2, Ohrid – 2.

Over the past 24 hours, 124 coronavirus tests have been carried out within screening of the kindergarten staff and all tests are negative.

Over the past 24 hours, 286 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 165 through the Institute for Public Health, 3 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 18 PCR tests through Sistina, 100 through the MANU lab. A total of 21,722 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic to 1,817.

Of these 1,301 people have recovered, 104 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 412.

Thus, of the 1,817 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now, Skopje has 628 (of which 152 active), Kumanovo-416 (of which 31 active), Debar-51, Shtip-36 (of which 2 active), Prilep-200 (of which 63 active), Tetovo-147 (of which 79 active), Struga-70 (of which 4 active), Veles-121 (of which 50 active), Bitola-27 (of which 8 active), Ohrid-21 (of which 6 active), Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-19 (of which 2 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-6 (of which 2 active), Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-31 (of which 4 active), Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9 (of which 5 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-3 (of which 1 active), Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1 (active), Vinica-2, Kratovo-2 (of which 1 active), Berovo-1 (active).

According to the Ministry, two new patients were admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the past 24 hours. A total of 48 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Two patients are on ventilator, while 23 patients need oxygen support.

Seven new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 20 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Two patients shows severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bitola, while two are treated for the infection at home. In Shtip, four coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and no patients are being treated at home.

A total of 47 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Tetovo, Veles, Kumanovo, Ohrid and Prilep, the press release read.