23 units of convalescent plasma collected for COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said 23 units of convalescent plasma have been banked for potential treatment of 23 patients with COVID-19.

In the past period, 16 donations of convalescent plasma have been made, of which seven through a standard procedure of plasmapheresis, and nine through a standard procedure of blood donation, the press release reads.

“The coronavirus is a major new threat for public health as it is spreading fast. Enormous efforts are made to contain it. Recently, a protocol on donating convalescent plasma has been prepared at the Institute of Transfusion Medicine. Any person who has recovered from COVID-19 and meets the requirements set out in the protocol can be a donor of convalescent plasma,” the Health Ministry says.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies to COVID-19 that could aid in treating those who are sick as it might be effective against the infection.

“Heartfelt gratitude to all recovered COVID-19 patients who have donated convalescent plasma. We urge everyone who has been treated and recovered to donate plasma to help mitigate and contain the spread of this unpredictable virus,” the press release reads.