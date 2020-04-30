23 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 4 patients die, 111 recover

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – 23 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, four patients have died, while 111 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 13, Kumanovo – 74, Shtip – 1, Prilep – 18, Bitola – 1, Ohrid – 1, Kriva Palanka – 1, Probishtip – 1, Demir Hisar – 1.

“A 62-year-old man from Skopje passed away at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, while a 59-old-woman from Gostivar died at the ‘8 September’ City General Hospital,” the press release read.

Two patients from Kumanovo, aged 72 and 79, of which the first was treated for coronavirus at home and the second at the town’s hospital, have also passed away.

23 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, of which in Skopje – 5, Kumanovo – 5, Prilep – 3, Tetovo – 6, Veles – 2, Negotino – 2.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia to 1,465.

The total number of recovered patients is 738. Fatalities now stand at 77, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 650.

Of the 1,465 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, Skopje has 498, Kumanovo-389, Debar-51, Shtip-34, Prilep-150, Tetovo-82, Struga-66, Veles-71, Bitola-19, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-5, Gostivar-17, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-28, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-9, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehchevo-1, Delchevo-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-2.

Over the past 24 hours, 386 coronavirus tests have been carried out. Of these, 287 through the Institute for Public Health, 11 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 14 through the Avicena lab, 20 through the Biotek lab, 23 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 21 PCR-based coronavirus tests through the Acibadem Sistina hospital, and 10 through the MANU lab. A total of 16,436 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia.

Two new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. A total of 49 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time. Two patients are critical and on ventilators, while 28 show severe symptoms and need oxygen support.

Five new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 24 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Three patients show severe symptoms, and four patients are put on ventilators.

A total of four patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital. Three other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, two coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and five other patients are being treated at home.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 46 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Prilep, Veles, Kumanovo, Gostivar, Ohrid, Tetovo.