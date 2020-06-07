22 hospitality businesses charged for violating health protocols

Ohird, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – Inspectors of the State Market Inspectorate over the weekend have pressed 22 charges against hospitality businesses for violating health protocols.

Eight charges were filed in Ohrid, four in Struga, five in Bitola, three in Dojran and one each in Ponikva and Mavrovo.

“Charges were filed because the private accommodation ban was violated, one charge was filed against an establishment for not closing on time and two for violation of Protocol 8 – more customers on terraces than what is allowed, failure to maintain distance and customers found sitting inside the establishment,” Meri Proja Prodanovska of the State Market Inspectorate told reporters in Ohrid.

She said that businesses mainly adhered to the measures and work protocols compared to the first couple of days after the easing of the restrictive measures.

“It’s important to be aware about the situation, to maintain distance, to wear mask and to defeat the invisible enemy with joined forces,” stressed Prodanovska.

Inspectors of the State Market Inspectorates recently have increased controls of hospitality businesses and accommodation facilities across the country.

The lakeside town of Ohrid is packed with local tourists for the extended weekend, MIA reports from Ohrid.

Many tourists are spending their free time for walks in the old part of the town and along the quay of Lake Ohrid. However, bars and restaurants in the popular tourist destination remain half-full presumably due to the two-month stay-at-home orders imposed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.