22 French schools closed down by coronavirus cases

Paris, 4 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Some 22 French schools were closed due to coronavirus cases as of Friday, three days after they reopened for the autumn, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said.

That was “a small number” out of the more than 60,000 schools in mainland France and Corsica, Blanquer told Europe1 radio.

Twelve of the affected schools are in mainland France or Corsica and 10 were on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, the minister said.

French schools reopened nationwide on Tuesday after the summer break, with masks obligatory for teachers and pupils over the age of 11 and measures in place to keep different classes separate.

The country, which was hard hit by Covid-19 earlier this year and has suffered more than 30,000 deaths, has seen a sharp rise in infections again in recent weeks.

Over the last week, the average of new cases has been over 5,700, compared to less than 1,000 throughout June and much of July.

The number of patients in intensive care has also climbed again to 464 – though that remains far below the over 7,000 intensive care cases at the peak of the epidemic in early April.

Blanquer said that schools were normally closed once three coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The infections found so far were “linked to factors outside the school, people who may have been infected before the new term or in their personal life,” he said.