204 people caught breaking curfew in past 24 hours, 180 detained

Over the past 24 hours, 204 people were caught breaking curfew, of whom 180 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday. 

Monika Mihajlovska 8 June 2020

The Ministry of Interior issued in the past 24 hours 511 isolation orders, while 70 people signed self-isolation statements.

No one was caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls, the press release reads.

Meanwhile, 318 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

