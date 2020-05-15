Minister Angelovska: 2020 budget revised to recover and restart Macedonian economy

Skopje, 15 May 2020 (MIA) – Under the revised budget, adopted by the government at Thursday’s session, total expenditures stand at EUR 3.95 billion and it is increased by 1.4 percent compared to the original 2020 budget, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

According to the amendments to North Macedonia’s 2020 budget, revenues are planned at EUR 3.2 billion, reduced by 11.5% i.e. EUR 414.6 million compared to the initial budget.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Angelovska said the deficit is positioned at 6.8% of the GDP, which is in line with the European Commission projections.

“The budget was revised to recover and restart the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the goal is to realistically present the expectations as a result of the health and economic blow caused by COVID-19,” the Minister stated.