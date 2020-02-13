2020 Operative Plan to help 1,200 jobless people enter labor market

Skopje, 13 February 2020 (MIA) – The government has earmarked Mden 1.4 billion to tackle unemployment, especially in people under 29, and activities will include an equal number of men and women, according to Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska.

The 2020 Operative Plan is to help 12,000 citizens in all regions of the country get new skills and jobs or become self-employed. Also supported will be more than 1,300 micro-enterprises.

Presenting the government’s 2020 Operative Plan to trade unions, employers, and economic chambers, Deputy PM Carovska said this was the highest amount the state has allocated to employment activities and programs so far.

“For this year’s Operative Plan, 1.3 billion denars comes from the national budget,” Carovska said, “and the remainder was donated by partnering organizations such as UNDP, the EU, UNOPS, ILO, and SDC, all of which continually support the state’s investments into employment activities.”

She added that the programs aim to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit in unemployed people, and will include 11,761 persons, according to Carovska.

Explaining why 1,364 micro businesses will be subsidized by Mden 447 million, she highlighted that the government’s expectations are realistic and based on findings that 93 percent of startups founded in 2017 are still doing business, as are 99 percent of those founded in 2018.

The country’s Employment Service Agency, according to its director Biljana Jovanovska, is fully prepared to carry out the 2020 Operative Plan.

“This year,” Jovanovska said, “we will implement training sessions at workplaces, as well as offering courses aiming to promote entrepreneurship and vocational, driving, and IT skills.”

The 2020 Operative Plan is available in its entirety on the agency’s Macedonian-language website. /mr