2020 ‘Ilinden’ literary event to take place online

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) — This year’s ‘Ilinden’ literary event will be held via the municipality of Ilinden’s webpage due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the ban on organizing public gatherings, according to organizers.

“The verses at the 21st ‘Ilinden’ literary event will not be echoing from the Ilinden Cultural Center – instead, they will be pouring out within the homes of admirers of the written word, through the webpage of the municipality of Ilinden’s webpage,” an official release from the municipality reads.

“Enjoy the written word of Macedonian poets and writers, foreign poets, young authors, and schoolchildren from the municipality of Ilinden’s elementary schools,” organizers say. mr/