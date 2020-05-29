2020 Ante’s Quill Award contest open to poetry writers

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) — This year’s Ante’s Quill [Antevo pero] contest for best poetry manuscript is open, organizers of the annual international poetry and cultural event dedicated to Macedonian poet Ante Popovski announced in an official press release.

The prize is awarded to one unpublished collection of poems written in Macedonian after a three-judge panel evaluates all submitted manuscripts and chooses the best book. The award consists of publication and promotion of the winning collection during the event scheduled for September.

The book cover will prominently feature the name of the prize, and the complete print run will be given to the winning author.

Eligible to enter are authors writing poetry in Macedonian worldwide. The email address to send the entries to is antevopero@gmail.com, and the Ante’s Quill manuscript contest closes on August 25, 2020.

Entrants may send their poetry signed by their real names or using a moniker. In the latter case, authorship is proved by the author’s showing their original copy of the manuscript following the announcement of the winning title, according to organizers.

The panel of judges is made up of Venko Andonovski (writer and professor), Atina Cvetanoska (literary researcher), and Zhorzh Popovski (journalist and Ante Popovski’s family member).

“The third member has the right to veto the proposed decision if he thinks the selected work does not do justice to the reputation of Ante Popovski’s poetic oeuvre or is an insult to the public and good taste,” organizers say.

The winner’s name will be disclosed during the event, which will be held near the end of September 2020. mr/