Žbogar: EU is here to stay with or without date for negotiations

High politics should be left in Brussels and the EU Delegation is here to stay with or without the country getting a date to start negotiations with the European Union, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Wednesday commenting on the new proposed methodology for negotiations.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 6 November 2019 16:36
