Xi and Macron pledge to uphold free trade, strengthen ties

Beijing, 6 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to uphold free trade and strengthen Sino-European ties in Beijing on Wednesday.

China and France are taking a stance against protectionism and against the “law of the jungle,” Xi said during a joint press appearance with Macron at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi was echoing Macron’s speech on Tuesday in Shanghai, when the French leader decried the rise of “fear and self-protectionism” around the world.

“Our trade practices do not provide an effective safeguard for the world economy,” Macron said at the opening of an import fair in Shanghai.

“Should we just give up on such a trade order and resort to unilateralism and tariffs or the law of the jungle? Is that the way forward? I don’t think so.”

Macron said on Wednesday that he and Xi had discussed establishing a “strategic Sino-European partnership” encompassing areas such as trade, science, culture and environmental protection.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of cooperation agreements in areas such as nuclear power, aeronautics, transport, tourism, sport and finance.

Xi and Macron pledged to take action to protect biodiversity and uphold the Paris Agreement, days after the United States started its formal withdrawal from the climate accord.

Macron said earlier this week that he and Xi would also sign an agreement to prevent the counterfeiting of European agricultural products.