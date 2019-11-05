Veles to host 52nd Children’s Racin Meetings

Veles, 5 November 2019 (MIA) – The 52nd Children’s Racin Meetings poetry festival starts Tuesday with a visit to the two memorials to Kocho Racin—at the center of Veles and the high school named after the Macedonian poet and revolutionary—and a poetry workshop, according to MIA’s Veles correspondent.

The festival officially begins at 1 pm at the local White Dawns hall, where winners of the festival’s annual literature and art contest will be announced.

The winning entries will be read at 4 pm at the Little Street of Poetry in front of the house where Racin was born.

Participating in the 52nd Children’s Racin Meetings are schoolchildren from across the country. They will also get the chance to visit the pottery workshop where Racin used to work and carry on his family’s pottery tradition.

Festival activities continue on Wednesday when readings will be given in local preschools, elementary and high schools, and will end with a book launch held for Lila Arsova’s children’s book Stories From Where I’m From at the Art Salon later in the day.

The children’s poetry festival is organized by the Municipality of Veles and the Kosta Solev Racin Writers Club.

It’s an offshoot of the annual Racin Meetings festival, which includes poetry readings, book launches, concerts, art shows, and a symposium on the famous poet and the Macedonian language.

Kocho Racin (1908-1943) is considered a founder of modern Macedonian literature. His seminal White Dawns was published in 1939 in Samobor, Croatia, at a time when the Macedonian language was banned.

In the book, through vivid poetic imagery and memorable lines, he described social injustice. mr/