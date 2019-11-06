US Democrats score wins in state and local elections

Washington, 6 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Democrats made significant gains in local and state elections, particularly in Virginia and Kentucky, but analysts were cautious about extrapolating the results towards predictions for the 2020 presidential and Congressional elections.

In Kentucky, Andy Beshear declared a narrow victory over the Republican incumbent, Matt Bevin, in the closely-watched race for governor. However, Democrats lost a number of races for less important state-wide offices.

Bevin was a particularly unpopular governor with a pugnacious style. He fought battles with teachers’ unions that likely hurt his chances of winning.

The loss is nevertheless a blow to President Donald Trump who flew to Kentucky this week to campaign for Bevin. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the state by nearly 30 points.

In neighbouring Virginia, Republicans lost their one-seat majority in both the state Senate and House of Delegates, in a generational shift, though the Democrats only gained a narrow margin in both chambers.

Dave Wasserman, an analyst with the Cook Political Report, noted that Republicans held several seats in tight races in Virginia. “It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said on Twitter.

Still, with a Democratic governor the incumbent in Virginia, the party can start to make key changes, including on issues such as raising the minimum wage or even possibly amending gun laws.

While Republicans won handily the governor’s race in Mississippi their performance in Pennsylvania was more muted and could be a sign that Trump will have to work hard to secure a 2020 victory in the populous battleground state, where he only just squeaked out a victory against Clinton.