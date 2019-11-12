Skopje Zoo to host launch for ‘Riste the Lynx’ children’s books on Nov. 13

Skopje, 12 November 2019 (MIA) – Vesna Konstantinova’s two new picture books for preschoolers and young schoolchildren will be launched at the Zoo on Skopje Liberation Day, Nov. 13, at 11 am.

The books—Riste the Lynx and Friends from Africa, and Riste the Lynx and Friends from South America—are about “the beauty of our country’s untouched nature, mountains, and lakes, as well as potential threats to the environment, especially from irresponsible littering,” according to the press release.

“The books are meant to instill a sense of responsibility for one’s own actions and wellbeing, highlighting healthy eating habits.

“They also contain moral messages promoting endurance, persistence, self-discipline, helping others, and staying the course,” the release continues.

“My main goal was to arouse children’s curiosity and stir their desire to learn new things while helping them grow up into healthy and responsible people,” Kostadinova says.

At the same time, the books may contribute towards children’s sense of belonging and identity, but also teach them to embrace diversity and empathy.

The stories, she adds, highlight the importance of spending time together, teamwork, and mutual respect. mr/