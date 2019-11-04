Skopje to celebrate Bauhaus centenary through three events

Skopje, 4 November 2019 (MIA) – The German Embassy and the Goethe Institute in Skopje are organizing three events to celebrate the centenary of Bauhaus, which originated as an art school in early 20th-century Germany and morphed into a uniquely influential modern art movement in architecture and design.

The traveling exhibit Bauhaus Imaginista, curated by Marion von Osten and Grant Watson in collaboration with an international team of researchers, will open at Cinematheque on Monday evening.

The exhibition traces how the school, after it was founded in 1919, established contact with other avant-garde movements worldwide.

It also hints “at the imaginative possibilities that were opened up by the Bauhaus and the multilayered interpretations that the term still denotes today,” according to organizers.

On Tuesday evening, the Museum of Contemporary Arts will present Berlin-based photographer Jean Molitor’s Bau1haus project, to be introduced by the artist himself.

The exhibition consists of 50 “high-quality black-and-white photographs, cleared of all disturbing influences,” giving us Molitor’s “sober look at the aesthetics of architecture.”

“Triggered by a slightly elevated position, the buildings seem to hover almost timelessly with their clean lines, curved facades, and glass corners,” according to the museum’s website.

Molitor has taken the photos during his travels across the globe since 2009, aiming to showcase Bauhaus-influenced architecture and “its global connections and cosmopolitan exchange of modern construction,” according to the press release.

On Wednesday, the Museum of Contemporary Arts will screen Bauhaus Spirit, a documentary directed by Niels Bolbrinker and Thomas Tielsch.

A discussion will follow, titled “The Significance of Bauhaus in Skopje.” mr/