Sevilla and Man Utd lead charge into Europa League knock-out stage

Berlin, 8 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Record champions Sevilla and Premier League giants Manchester United raced into the Europa League knock-out phase with convincing wins at Dudelange and at home to Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Celtic, Basel and Espanyol were others who also confirmed progress out of the group stage with two games remaining.

Munir El Haddadi struck a hat-trick and Munas Dabbur bagged a brace in Luxembourg as the five-time tournament winners Sevilla stayed perfect to win Group A with a 5-2 stroll.

The Spaniards have a perfect record while APOEL are second, level on four points with Qarabag after winning the other match 2-1. Dudelange are not yet out of things on three.

Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial put the hosts in front before half-time and Marcus Rashford ended the scoring at 3-0. United top Group L by two points from AZ Alkmaar, who earlier won 5-0 at Astana.

“I think it was a good performance but there are things we can improve on,” Rashford told BT Sport. “We managed to score three goals but it could have been a lot more.”

There was drama in Rome as Olivier Ntcham gave Celtic a 2-1 win five minutes into added time to go through from Group E

Celtic were clinging on when Lazio conceded possession and Ntcham finished well to send 9,000 travelling Scots into raptures. James Forrest had earlier equalized Ciro Immobile’s Lazio opener.

“It’s great to have qualified with two games to spare,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon told UEFA.com.

“It’s too early to say how far we can go in this competition but we can be a difficult opponent for anyone.”

Cluj are on nine points, one below Celtic, after Mario Rondon struck late to defeat Rennes before being sent off. Lazio have three and are on the verge of joining the French in being knocked out.

Celtic’s city rivals Rangers defeated Porto 2-0 in Group G in an impressive night for Glasgow. Rangers have seven points, as do Young Boys who drew 1-1 at Feyenoord, with the Dutch and Portuguese on four.

Espanyol moved on in style with a 6-0 thumping of nine-man Ludogorets Razgrad in Group H. Oscar Melendo, Lluis Lopez, Matias Vargas, Victor Campuzano, Adria Pedrosa and Facundo Ferreyra scored for the Spanish.

Ludogorets lost Rafael Forster to a straight red and Jacek Goralski to a harsh second yellow but remain behind Espanyol, a point ahead of Ferencvaros who drew 0-0 with CSKA Moscow.

Artur and Fabian Frei gave Basel victory over Getafe despite Jaime Mata’s penalty to send the Swiss to 10 points. Getafe have six, level with Krasnodar who beat bottom side Trabzonspor 3-1, and host the Russians in what looks a decisive clash next month.

Basel advance as they cannot have the worst head to head record between all three teams even if they all end up on 10.

Borussia Moenchengladbach scored deep into injury-time for the second consecutive match against Roma to win 2-1 in Group J. They are both on five points, behind surprise leaders Istanbul Basaksehir who won 3-0 at 10-man Wolfsberg.

“We have kept believing to the end,” Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer told RTL.

In Group I Gent are top on eight points after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Wolfsburg, on five, while Oleksandriya scored twice in the last six minutes to draw 2-2 with St Etienne. They are both on three points.

Arsenal drew at Vitoria on Wednesday but are well placed in Group F after Maxime Lestienne grabbed an injury-time 2-1 winner for Standard Liege against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Belgians and Germans on six apiece behind the Gunners’ 10.

Sporting Lisbon won 2-0 at eliminated Rosenborg to top Group D on nine points while Linz had a 4-1 comeback win over PSV Eindhoven to leave both sides second on seven.

Braga top Group K having defeated 10-man Besiktas 3-1 while Wolves are likely to join them in progressing thanks to Raul Jimenez’s injury-time 1-0 winner against Slovan Bratislava.

And in tight Group B, Copenhagen and Dynamo Kiev lead on six points after a 1-1 draw while Malmo are on five after a 0-0 at Lugano.