SEE Parliament Speakers: Shared values are key to EU success

Skopje, 5 November 2019 (MIA) – Following their Budapest meeting Monday, Parliament Speakers of Southeast European countries and the Visegrád Group reiterated their support of EU enlargement, maintaining that any European country can join the EU if it shares its values.

According to a press release forwarded by Hungary’s Parliament, where the meeting was held, SEE and Visegrád Group parliament speakers say the enlargement policy has been one of the most successful policies of the EU, so it should remain open towards countries willing to adapt to its standards.

The speakers urge heads of member states to consider “the clear commitment enshrined in Article 49 of the Treaty on the European Union, which states that all European States can join the EU under the condition that they share the same values” to be the key to success and prosperity of the union.

“The accession of the states of South East Europe to the EU not only has an impact on the security, stability, and prosperity of the region itself but also on that of the entire continent,” the release reads.

The speakers ask that political leaders of the EU member states do their utmost to reach a decision on the start of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at the earliest possible time.

Each state in the region should progress based on its own merits to ultimately become a member of the EU, the release adds, highlighting that the accession process should be made more dynamic with countries already in the negotiation phase.

Finally, the SEE parliament speakers express their gratitude to their Visegrád counterparts for their strong commitment, support, and lobbying to accelerate the opening of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. mr/