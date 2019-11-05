Samp leave Serie A bottom with win at SPAL

Rome, 5 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Sampdoria substitute Gianluca Caprari struck in stoppage time for a 1-0 win at SPAL Monday, helping the Genoa side leave the bottom place as they closed matchday 11 in the Italian Serie A.

Caprari nodded home three minutes after coming on to seal Samp’s first success in the four games played under veteran coach Claudio Ranieri, who took over from Eusebio Di Francesco.

They moved onto eight points, but remain in the three-team drop zone, with fourth-placed city rivals Genoa leading them on goal difference.

Ferrara side SPAL dropped to last on seven points; promoted Brescia are second-last on goal difference, with a game in hand.