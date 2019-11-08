Report: EU’s Juncker does not expect Trump to impose car tariffs

Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is confident that US President Donald Trump will not impose tariffs on the automotive industry in the coming days as threatened, according to the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“Trump will grumble a bit, but there will be no car tariffs,” Juncker told the newspaper, adding: “You are speaking to a fully informed man.”

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on EU automotive industry exports this month if the two sides fail to strike a trade deal. Such a move would hit Germany in particular due to its large car manufacturing sector.

There is currently a 2.5-per-cent tariff on cars imported into the United States from the European Union. Trump has said he could raise this to 25 per cent.

There have been recent signs, however, that Washington may back away from the threat. On Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that negotiations with individual automotive companies could make tariffs unnecessary, in comments to Bloomberg Television.